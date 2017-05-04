SMU-TV
The Daily Update
Punto TV
Press Pass
Real Talk
The Look
Advertising
Classifieds
Facebook
Twitter
<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=153f020123& cb=27034" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536874145&cs=153f020123& cb=552241" border="0" alt=""></a>
May 4, 2017 at 12:08 pm
Tweet
Solutions: May 4, 2017
By
Candace Barnhill
Sudoku:
Crossword:
Print
PDF
#
Crossword
#
Sudoku
Tweet
Related Posts
Solutions: April 27, 2017
Solutions: April 20, 2017
Solutions: April 13, 2017
Solutions: April 6, 2017
Tell us what you think.
<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=8e16f20938&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536874147&cs=8e16f20938&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=4396099294&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536874148&cs=4396099294&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
SMU Look
SMU CW
Tweets from https://twitter.com/thedailycampus/lists/smu-campus-weekly
Recent Posts
Navitagating campus can be challenging for physically disabled
May 4, 2017
Solutions: May 4, 2017
May 4, 2017
Enrollment brings mixed reviews of SMU pre-major advising
May 4, 2017
Editor comments on purpose of student newspaper, opinion page
May 4, 2017
Tom Petty and Joe Walsh rock Dallas
May 3, 2017
AP Wire
Britain's Prince Philip, 95, to retire from royal duties
May 4, 2017
Trump targeting IRS rule on churches
May 4, 2017
GOP revives struggling health care bill and plans House vote
May 4, 2017
10 Things to Know for Today
May 4, 2017
Trump to meet Australian PM on 1st presidential trip to NYC
May 4, 2017
Current Issue
Access back issues through our
Issuu.com archive
.
<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=a5863b166d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536874149&cs=a5863b166d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=e0ebe31922&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538130021&cs=e0ebe31922&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
Sign up for emailed updates
Email Address
*
First Name
Last Name
* = required field
powered by
MailChimp
!
<a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=65a0ff1213&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536874150&cs=65a0ff1213&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>
Load More...
Follow on Instagram
About Us
Contact Our Staff
Join Our Team
Rotunda
Student Media Company
Online Policies
Hilltop Happenings
DC Box Locations
DC Subscriptions
Puzzle Solutions
THE DAILY CAMPUS
214.768.4555
Physical Address:
3140 Dyer St. #315
Dallas, TX 75205
Mailing Address:
SMU Box 750456
Dallas, TX 75275-0456
Copyright © 2002 - 2017 SMU Daily Campus. All Rights Reserved.
Design by
Martin Black
and
WP Zoom.