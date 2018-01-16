The Beast in Terms of Speed and Horsepower

The Dodge Challenger 2018 boasts a brazen retro look and simplistic interior. Its larger size allows for more backseat room, but it doesn’t hinder the car’s performance. In rear-wheel-drive form, the Challenger can be fitted with a 485-hp or 375-hp engine. Both engines feature a standard 6-speed manual transmission and an optional 8-speed automatic transmission.

What You Can Expect from the Dodge Challenger 2018

Dodge made several minor updates to the Challenger, including performance upgrades, exterior colors and new standard equipment. The Dodge Challenger 2018 is a 5-seat, 2-door muscle car that’s available in 7 different trim levels that are further divided into various subtrims including the SRT Demon, SXT, SRT 392, R/T 392, R/T, GT and SRT Hellcat. A V6 engine powers the GT and SXT Challenger trims, while the other trims are powered by a more powerful V8 engine.

The Challenger has three sets of car-seat connectors. It’s easy to use the tether anchors. The lower anchors are placed deep in the cushion of the outboard seats, but still usable. The interior design is plain, but the cabin is spacious. The trunk space of the Challenger is over 16 cubic feet, which is enough space for four sets of golf clubs and a dozen of shopping bags.

The Dodge Challenger 2018 has pretty standard features, including an infotainment system with 7″ touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, 2 USB ports, Android Auto and Bluetooth as well as a dual-zone climate control system. It also has a 6- or 9-speaker Alpine audio system, power sunroof, advanced Uconnect system with an 8.4″ touch screen, satellite radio and Harman Kardon audio system (18-speaker). The touch screen responds fast to inputs.

It is equipped with a rearview camera and several safety features including rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring and forward collision warning. The Challenger is also backed by a 36,000-mi warranty and 60,000-mi powertrain warranty, which are valid for three years and five years respectively.

The car’s fuel economy is not bad. With the V6 engine, it earns 30 mpg on the freeway and 19 mpg in town. However, its fuel economy is significantly reduced with the V8 engine. The Demon and Hellcat trims earn around 22 mpg on the freeway and 13 mpg in town. You will spend about $200 more on gas every year.

Pros

One of the best things about the Challenger is that it gives you different engine options. It also offers a comfortable ride and a spacious cabin that can accommodate four adults. It has different trim levels, so this car can be customized according to your needs.

Cons

It doesn’t have a convertible version. The Challenger is also heavy and large.

Conclusion

The Challenger offers the perfect combination of old-school look and modern performance. It is roomy inside and provides the power that you want in a muscle car. The Challenger may not be the best option if you are after something nimble. However, it won’t disappoint you when it comes to power.