In this week’s Press Pass, Harriette Hauske and Courtney Kilborn recap the AAC championship performances from SMU men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s tennis; another personal-best time for an SMU track runner, and a prestigious award for an SMU Equestrian senior. Plus, Keagan Snively (@KeaganSnivelyR1) spent some time with SMU’s rowing team as it prepares for conference championships.

