On this week’s Press Pass, Nicky Petrucelli (@npetro21) recaps a comeback tennis win on senior day, men’s basketball losing a player to transfer, football’s last week of spring practices, and more. Plus, Keagan Snively (@KeaganSnivelyR1) talks to those who are essential to student-athletes’ performance, but don’t get much attention: trainers.

Follow @SMUTV on Twitter!