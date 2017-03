On this week’s Press Pass, Nicky Petrucelli (@npetro21) and Madison Plott (@MadisonMPlott) cover a big senior day win for SMU women’s basketball, men’s tennis and men’s basketball’s winning streaks, and honor one of SMU-TV’s own for winning a national award in equestrian. Plus, Keagan Snively (@KeaganSnivelyR1) features the track team on Sports Spotlight.

Follow @SMUTV on Twitter!