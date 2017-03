On this week’s Press Pass, Lucy Brock (@lucy__brock) and Mollie Mayfield (@mollie_mayfield) cover one SMU basketball team’s early exit in March, another’s March run and one swimmer who is heading to the NCAA Championships. Plus, Keagan Snively (@KeaganSnivelyR1) explains how one SMU head coach keeps his players focused on their game despite all their student-athlete commitments.

