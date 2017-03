On this week’s Press Pass, Nicky Petrucelli (@npetro21) and Elaina Murphy recap the start of the postseason for SMU women’s basketball, preview two SMU swimmers’ trip to the NCAA championships, and more. Plus, Keagan Snively (@KeaganSnivelyR1) goes in-depth about SMU men’s basketball’s upcoming postseason and slew of individual awards and talks with head coach Tim Jankovich.

