April 18, 2017 at 12:30 am

Punto TV: Lunes, 17 de abril del 2017

By

La transmisión oficial en Español de SMU Student Media les trae los puntos más importantes de las noticias de la semana. SMU Student Media’s official Spanish-language broadcast brings you the highlights of the news for the week.

Follow @SMUTV on Twitter!

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
# #

Related Posts

Tell us what you think.