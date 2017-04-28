April 28, 2017 at 4:38 pm

SMU Look, Season 3, Episode 8

By

This week we explored the big D and are here to show you changes at Northpark Center, our favorite Dallas Districts’ style scenes and a new hot spot that’s popping up just north of campus.

