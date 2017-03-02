March 1, 2017 at 9:00 pm

SMU The Look Season 3, Episode 2

By

This week we recap all the fashion news from the red carpet to the runway. We show you a super simple DIY dry shampoo, and let you know possible dangers of wearing makeup to the gym. So come take a look at SMU Look!

