March 1, 2017 at 9:00 pm

SMU The Look Season 3, Episode 3

By

This week on SMU Look we’ve got the secrets behind consignment shopping and selling. Later we talk to SMU guys to see how much they really know about fashion. Come take a look at SMU Look!

Follow @SMUTV on Twitter!

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
# #

Related Posts

Tell us what you think.