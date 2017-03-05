WATCH: A 7-alarm fire breaks out leaving families without a home

SMU-TV’s Madison Plott (@MadisonPlott) and Maria Santiago (@santiagomariag) were on the scene to give us a full report of a fire that broke out late Friday night at the Preston Place condominiums on Northwest Highway just off of Preston.

Fire officials were alerted around 11 P.M. and it quickly turned into a seven-alarm fire, meaning seven fire stations totaling to more than 170 fire fighters arrived at the scene to put out the blaze. Two people were taken to the hospital, but no serious injuries have been reported. The cause off the combustion is still to be determined and fire fighters are still working to put out the hot spots more than fourteen hours later. As of now, authorities have confirmed that there are about 100 people displaced without a home and one person is still unaccounted for. An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is still underway.