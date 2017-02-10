February 10, 2017 at 10:00 am

WATCH: The Daily Update, Friday, February 10, 2017

On Friday’s edition of The Daily Update, SMU-TV’s Madison Plott lets you know how to get tickets for SMU Basketball’s rivalry game vs. Cincinnati on Sunday. Plus, one pizza company is making weddings tastier than ever.

