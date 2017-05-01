May 1, 2017 at 3:07 pm

WATCH: The Daily Update, Monday, May 1, 2017

By

On Monday’s edition of The Daily Update, SMU-TV’s Caroline Hogan tells us about a deadly tornado that destroyed parts of Van Zandt County on Saturday.

Follow @SMUTV on Twitter!

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
# #

Related Posts

Tell us what you think.