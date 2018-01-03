January 2, 2018 at 10:21 pm

Watch: The Daily Update – Monday, November 27, 2017

On this edition of The Daily Update, SMU TV’s Jesse Carr and Saniha Aziz give you the latest on a Texas State Trooper who was killed, and a house fire in North Texas leaves four people dead over the holiday weekend, and The Scoop’s Sara Habbas and Camden Moore give you the must-know information in pop culture.

