September 25, 2017 at 11:03 pm

Watch: The Daily Update – Monday, September 25, 2017

By

On this edition of The Daily Update, Frankie York brings you the details about the additions to Trump’s travel ban. It’s Monday, so that means Camden Moore and Sara Habbas bring you The Scoop of all entertainment news you missed over the weekend.

