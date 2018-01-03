Watch: The Daily Update – Thursday, November 16, 2017

On this edition of The Daily Update, SMU TV’s Corey Obot and Amanda Bishop share what caused power outages at SMU earlier this semester, and we’ll tell you about a Texas Senator who supports gun control legislation, plus, Happenings on the Hilltop’s Riley Covan tell us about who Progam Council is bringing to campus.
Special Issue
2017 SMU Dining Guide
Recent Posts
- Don’t forget the importance of opinion January 2, 2018
- Watch: The Daily Update – Monday, November 27, 2017 January 2, 2018
- Top 5 places to see holiday lights in Dallas this season January 2, 2018
- Watch: The Daily Update – Tuesday, November 21, 2017 January 2, 2018
- Watch: The Daily Update – Monday, November 20, 2017 January 2, 2018
AP Wire
- Homeland chief: Wait and see on citizenship for immigrants January 3, 2018
- Trump threatens to cut off US aid to Palestinian Authority January 3, 2018
- Trump boasts of bigger 'nuclear button' than North Korea's January 3, 2018
- 10 Things to Know for Wednesday January 3, 2018
- Get a pencil: California marijuana-tracking system not used January 3, 2018
Current Issue
Access back issues through our Issuu.com archive.