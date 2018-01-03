January 2, 2018 at 10:08 pm

Watch: The Daily Update – Thursday, November 16, 2017

By

On this edition of The Daily Update, SMU TV’s Corey Obot and Amanda Bishop share what caused power outages at SMU earlier this semester, and we’ll tell you about a Texas Senator who supports gun control legislation, plus, Happenings on the Hilltop’s Riley Covan tell us about who Progam Council is bringing to campus.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
# # #

Related Posts

Tell us what you think.