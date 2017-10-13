October 13, 2017 at 12:04 pm

Watch: The Daily Update – Thursday, October 12, 2017

On this edition of the Daily Update, SMU TV’s Alexa Boggio and Pahno Georgton bring us up to date on the wildfires raging through Northern California. Later we talk to a Dedman professor that’s been on the hilltop longer than most students have been alive.

