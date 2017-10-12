October 12, 2017 at 6:55 pm

Watch: The Daily Update – Thursday, October 5, 2017

By

On this edition of The Daily Update, SMU TV’s Kailey Goerlitz and Charleigh Berry bring us up to date with all the details surrounding Kappa Alpha Order’s suspension. Then get behind the wheel with SMU’s fastest engineers.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
#

Related Posts

Tell us what you think.