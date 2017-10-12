On this edition of The Daily Update, SMU TV’s Kailey Goerlitz and Charleigh Berry bring us up to date with all the details surrounding Kappa Alpha Order’s suspension. Then get behind the wheel with SMU’s fastest engineers.
Special Issue
2017 SMU Dining Guide
Recent Posts
- SMU By the Numbers: Fall 2017 edition October 12, 2017
- Watch: The Daily Update – Thursday, October 5, 2017 October 12, 2017
- Watch: The Daily Update, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 October 12, 2017
- Watch: The Daily Update – Friday, September 29, 2017 October 12, 2017
- Society of Women Engineers bring style to Lyle October 12, 2017
AP Wire
- Dangerous sound? What Americans heard in Cuba attacks October 12, 2017
- Kidnapped, held 5 years, US-Canadian family free in Pakistan October 12, 2017
- 10 Things to Know for Friday October 12, 2017
- Grim search for victims as wildfires grow to size of NYC October 12, 2017
- Leaving home in a fire zone and fearing it's a final goodbye October 12, 2017
Current Issue
Access back issues through our Issuu.com archive.