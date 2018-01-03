January 2, 2018 at 10:09 pm

Watch: The Daily Update – Tuesday, November 21, 2017

By

On this edition of The Daily Update, SMU TV’s Madison Plott and Sarah Sanchez give us an inside look at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Snider Plaza, and why DFW airport is ranked #1 in the country, and SMU students share what they are most thankful for this holiday season.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
# #

Related Posts

Tell us what you think.