February 16, 2017 at 6:00 am

WATCH: The Daily Update, Wednesday, February 15, 2017

By

On Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Update, SMU-TV’s Nicky Petrucelli (@npetro21) gives us an update on flooding in Armstrong Commons. Plus, Dallas Police officers have found a new way to chill out while off-duty – we have the story.

Follow @SMUTV on Twitter!

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
# #

Related Posts

Tell us what you think.