WATCH: The Daily Update, Wednesday, February 8, 2017

On Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Update, SMU-TV’s Jenn D’Agostino (@jenn_dag) gives us on update on how students could be affected by President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. SMU Police honors a fallen officer with an on-campus monument.

