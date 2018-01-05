On this edition of The Daily Update, SMU TV’s Morgan Smith gives us the latest information on one of America’s most popular anchors who is now out of a job, and we tell you the fate of Sharon Matthew’s parents.
Special Issue
2017 SMU Dining Guide
Recent Posts
- Watch: The Daily Update – Wednesday, November 29, 2017 January 5, 2018
- Coconut oil serves as beauty trick January 5, 2018
- What’s Up With Wine? January 5, 2018
- SMU drops road duel to Tulane January 5, 2018
- SMU hires Rhett Lashlee to be offensive coordinator January 4, 2018
AP Wire
- US employers add modest 148,000 jobs; unemployment 4.1 pct. January 5, 2018
- AP source: Trump had lawyer urge Sessions not to recuse self January 5, 2018
- Public breakup with Trump costs Bannon a key GOP backer January 5, 2018
- First snow, now bitter cold disrupts life on East Coast January 5, 2018
- Hard-line cleric says social media fed Iran protests, unrest January 5, 2018
Current Issue
Access back issues through our Issuu.com archive.