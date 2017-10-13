On this edition of the Daily Update, SMU TV’s Morgan Smith gives an update on the California Wildfires and the Texas Tech Memorial.
Special Issue
2017 SMU Dining Guide
Recent Posts
- Interviewing the Interviewer: Ins and outs of the red carpet October 13, 2017
- Five Best Nature Spots in Dallas October 13, 2017
- Watch: The Daily Update – Thursday, October 12, 2017 October 13, 2017
- Watch: The Daily Update – Wednesday, October 11, 2017 October 13, 2017
- Try these cheap birthday treats October 13, 2017
AP Wire
- Weary Californians try to find all that's lost as fires rage October 13, 2017
- GOP's Collins not running for governor, will stay in Senate October 13, 2017
- Social Security benefits to rise by 2 percent in 2018 October 13, 2017
- 10 Things to Know for Today October 13, 2017
- Murky timeline is a focus of Las Vegas shooting probe October 13, 2017
Current Issue
Access back issues through our Issuu.com archive.