September 25, 2017 at 11:01 pm

Watch: The Daily Update, Wednesday, September 20, 2017

By

On this edition of The Daily Update, we gave an update on Hurricane Maria, the earthquake in Mexico and the newest style in fanny-packs, the dad bag. Tune in to SMU-TV.

