Looking for your new off-campus home for next year? Get all of your questions and answers in one place at our 2017 Housing Fair 10a – 2p Thursday, March 23 in the Hughes-Trigg Commons. Property/apartment managers and furniture rental vendors will be on hand to address all of your needs.
