Best of SMU and Park Cities 2017

Campus Winners

Best Place to Study: Fondren Library

The recently renovated Fondren Library has it all! Some even say that the top floor of Fondren has the best on-campus view of Dallas. After class, go to the Starbucks and rant with your friends with an iced latte and chocolate croissant. On the weekends, go to the upper floors for quiet, focused studying. – Reese Bobo, Copy Editor

Best Place to Relax: Dallas Hall Lawn





When the weather’s nice (which in Dallas, it almost always is), look for students sprawled across Dallas Hall Lawn. Whether they’re on blankets, backpacks or in hammocks, the lawn’s lush grass and the shady trees provide the perfect setting for relaxation. –Kylie Madry, Interactive Editor



Best Residential Hall: Virginia-Snider Commons

Located in the heart of campus, Virginia Snider provides convenient access to all the essentials on campus. Want Einsteins? Just walk across the Boulevard. Late for class? Don’t worry – VS is central to most buildings on campus. Sure it’s one of SMU’s older buildings, but the community and central location make it SMU’s best commons. –Alyssa Wentzel, Managing Editor



Best Campus Office: Hughes-Trigg Suite 300

Best View of Campus: From the steps of Dallas Hall looking south toward downtown Dallas

From the steps of Dallas Hall, one can see the day in the life of an SMU student. From the rush of passing period to the chaos of the Boulevard, these steps have the perfect view of the boulevard that we love. Stop by at night to see the shining lights of downtown above the tree canopy lining Bishop. –Jacquelyn Elias, Online Editor

Best Campus Building Exterior: Dallas Hall

Recognized by many as the symbol of SMU, Dallas Hall’s towering columns and iconic dome top the list for the best campus exterior. Dallas Hall is SMU’s oldest building and favorite photo spot, first constructed in 1915. So next time you walk up the famous steps, take a minute to stop and look at SMU’s favorite facade. –Kelly Kolff, Associate Arts and Life Editor

Best Place to Meet Guys: In Class

You can tell a lot about a person by how they act in class. Are they sleeping? Do they have insightful comments? One of the largest reasons one goes to college is to learn. How a person acts in the environment that is the collection of their purpose translates to be most indicative of their personality. –Lili Johnston, News Staff Writer

Best Place to Meet Girls: In Class

See above.

Best Place to Propose Marriage: Dallas Hall Steps

It is finally “Ring before Spring” time and SMU guys will pop that big question. You can’t go wrong by proposing at of one of the most iconic buildings on campus, the Dallas Hall steps. Many SMU students here have made memories, plus it’s a gorgeous location for when a secret photographer is capturing the big moment. –Mollie Mayfield, Photo Editor

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners: Bishop Arts District

The Bishop Arts District provides an artsy oasis amid the hustle and bustle of the Dallas area. Located in the heart of North Oak Cliff, this neighborhood is home to more than 60 boutiques, galleries, and restaurants. Take you friends and family over to Bishop Arts for a different taste of city life. –Allison Plake, Assignments Editor

Best Professor: Elizabeth Wheaton & Judy Newell

Best Aspect of SMU Football Games: The Boulevard

There are a lot of things SMU is known for, but Boulevarding before football games tops them all. What a great way to show up school spirit, make memories with friends and get a photo with Peruna himself. Having fun under the white tents on a beautiful campus compares to nothing else. –Mollie Mayfield, Photo Editor

Best SMU Sport to Watch (aside from Football/Basketball): Men’s Soccer

SMU Men’s Soccer is one of the teams on campus to enjoy watching them play and even practice. The players bring so much spirit and NCAA honors to our school. The program has become stronger the past few years and you don’t want to miss out on their upcoming season. –Mollie Mayfield, Photo Editor

Best SMU Female Athlete: Alicia Froling, basketball





Alicia Froling, #10, is a 6 foot, 3 inch junior forward from Queensland, Australia. She played in every single game of her freshman and sophomore season, starting in most. Last year, she averaged 13.8 points per game and set an SMU single-season record while leading the American Athletic Conference with 328 rebounds. –Olivia Pitten, Sports Editor

Best SMU Male Athlete: Courtland Sutton, football





He’s known as one of the best athletes and nicest athletes on campus. Courtland Sutton, #16, is a 6 foot 4 inch wide receiver from Brenham, Texas. Sutton played in all 12 games and is the first SMU receiver to get first-team all-conference honors since Cole Beasley in 2011. Courtland recently made the decision to stay at SMU another year instead of going into the NFL draft. –Isabella von Habsburg, Associate Photo Editor

Best SMU Tradition: Boulevarding

The beginning of fall marks the beginning of football season for our SMU Mustangs, and all Mustangs know football season means boulevard season. Organizations, alumni and schools are represented in white tents that cover the landscape. Win or lose, the Boulevard is always full of thousand of fans tailgating in anticipation of the game later that day. –Olivia Pitten, Sports Editor

Best First Year Memory: Residence Hall Experience (meeting roommate/floormates, RA, lounges)

The Residential Commons experience at SMU is loved by all. Entering as a freshman can be intimidating, but the Commons provide a comfortable, fun atmosphere where everyone can get acquainted with each other. Every day you meet people everywhere – from the lounges to the laundry room to the microwave. –Reese Bobo, Copy Editor

Best Fraternity: Beta Theta Pi

The vote is in: Beta Theta Pi does it better. They’re involved on campus and present at most social events. That context is the perfect one to create a great friendship with these guys. –Lili Johnston, News Staff Writer

Best Sorority: Chi Omega

Best Overall Student Organization (non-Greek): Program Council

Program Council is responsible for some of the best nights the SMU student body has had the pleasure of experiencing. Whether it’s one of their many themed nights around campus or the illustrious concerts they have put on for the school, Program Council always brings the best. –Riley Coven, Arts and Life Editor

Best Eatery (on campus): Chick-Fil-A in Hughes-Trigg

Chick-Fil-A is a southern classic, and popular everywhere. You really can’t go wrong with the original chicken sandwich and some waffle fries – those are guaranteed to make any study session or day much better. The fact that it is conveniently located on campus and takes Flex Dollars makes it a great alternative to the standard dining halls. Save a cow, eat a chicken; Chick-Fil-A is definitely the most delicious place to grab a bite on campus. –Noah Bartos, Opinion Editor

Market Winners

Best Off-Campus Student Housing: The Lofts at Mockingbird Station

Looking for a cozy, conveniently and classy place to live off campus? Look no further than The Lofts. The Lofts are at Mockingbird Station are conveniently located right across campus and right above popular shops and restaurants, such as Urban Outfitters, Urban Taco and Gap.

Website: http://www.loftsatmockingbirdstation.com/index.aspx

Address: 5331 E Mockingbird Ln Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday 9:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Tuesday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Thursday-Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Best Women’s Fashion Store: Nordstrom Rack

Embed from Getty Images

Nordstrom Rack is the perfect go-to retailer for designer items at a fraction of the price. From handbags, to perfumes, shoes and apparel, Nordstrom Rack is definitely the place for bargain shoppers. –Lisa Salinas, Editor-in-Chief

Website: https://www.nordstromrack.com

Address: 8050 Park Lane North, Dallas, TX 75231

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sun: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Best Men’s Fashion Store: J. Crew

Embed from Getty Images

Designing and producing of the most fashionable clothing on the market, J. Crew aspires to offer the essential clothing of every man’s closet. The best suit, the best pants, the best shirts that inspired bold confidence into the men who don their brand. – The Daily Campus Staff

Website: https://www.jcrew.com/

Address: 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225 (Inside NorthPark Center)

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Shopping Mall/Center: NorthPark Center





NorthPark Center is everyone’s favorite mall for a reason. With an endless number of high-end shops, you can shop at Cartier, Louis Vuitton and Neiman Marcus. Catch brunch with your friends at Breadwinners, and round out your day by hitting LuluLemon, Urban Outfitters or Sephora. –Reese Bobo, Copy Editor

Website: https://www.northparkcenter.com

8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225

Hours of Operation:

Monday- Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Best Shopping Boutique: Francesca’s

Whether you’re looking for new summer clothes or something a bit warmer for the winter, Francesca’s offers a great selection of women’s fashion and always has something for any occasion. Plus, the employees are always friendly and are more than willing to help you find that perfect piece for your wardrobe! –Alyssa Wentzel, Managing Editor

Website: https://www.francescas.com/

Address: 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday- Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Resale Store: Buffalo Exchange

Looking for unique, bargain items priced merchandise? Look no further than Buffalo Exchange. This resale store carries the trendiest merchandise: gently worn blazers, pants, dresses, tops, jewelry, shoes, wallets, handbags — Buffalo Exchange has it all! –Lisa Salinas, Editor-in-Chief

Website: https://www.buffaloexchange.com/locations/dallas/dallas/

Address: 3424 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Best Cleaners: Mustang Laundry

Who has time to wait for a load of laundry to finish? Not college students! Mustang Laundry solves this problem by conveniently picking up students’ clothes in a truck at various locations around campus and then returning them back, clean and ready to wear. Plans start at 10lbs a week and dry cleaning options are also available. The Mustang Laundry truck is a staple on campus and is a big time saver or a great option if you just do not feel like taking care of your laundry on a weekly basis! –Noah Bartos, Opinion Editor

Best Hair Salon for Girls: Salon Pompeo

Let’s be honest – you don’t want to be caught walking into Dallas Hall without your hair looking top notch. If your makeup is lagging, that’s forgivable. If you aren’t sporting your Louis Vuitton bag, not a huge deal. But not having your hair as the envy of all your friends – devastating. Look no further than Salon Pompeo to give you the best coloring, curls, blow-outs, and cuts in town, and having girls (and guys) turn their heads as you’re strutting your stuff down the boulevard. –Breck Spencer, Copy Editor

Website: http://salonpompeo.com/

Address: 5330 E. Mockingbird Lane Suite 190 Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Best Barber Shop for Guys: Floyd’s Barbershop

According to Ron Swanson, “there are three acceptable haircuts: high and tight, crew cut, buzz cut.” Floyd’s Barbershop has mastered Sensei Swanson’s three styles. Most guys aren’t looking to veer too far from what Mr. Swanson suggests, but if you are, then Floyd’s is well equipped to handle your request, with experienced, top-of-the-line barbers. And if you’re looking for something more advanced than a sensible male haircut, refer to the “Best Hair Salon for Girls.” –Breck Spencer, Copy Editor

Website: https://www.floydsbarbershop.com/

Address: 3636 McKinney Ave Ste 140 Dallas, TX 75204

Hours of Operation: Monday – Thursday : 9:00 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Best Bookstore: SMU Bookstore on Mockingbird

The SMU bookstore has almost everything SMU-related that one would need, be it textbooks, spirit items and apparel, books, fun gifts, snacks, or even makeup products. Located only a 2-minute walk away from Kathy Crow Commons, this bookstore is so close that it’s practically on campus. The SMU bookstore is part of the popular Barnes & Noble chain, and it sometimes hosts promotions with discounts or events for students to de-stress. –Stephi Cham, Copy Editor

Website: http://smu.bncollege.com

Address: 3060 Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Best Wine/Liquor Store: Spec’s

Spec’s is SMU’s top choice for wine and liquor. It has been owned and operated by the same Houston family since 1962. With over 40,000 alcohol labels, over 900 cigars, and over 100 different coffees, Spec’s is sure to have something for everyone’s palate. Spec’s also has specialty foods including cheeses, breads, pates, and even fresh caviar. So what are you waiting for? –The Daily Campus Staff

Website: http://specsonline.com/

Address: 9500 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Best Bike Shop: Bicycles Plus at Snider Plaza

Bicycles Plus is located close to campus in Snider Plaza. They carry all major brands from Trek to Cannondale, with selections ranging from cheap campus cruisers to Tour de France quality racers. They also offer comprehensive services and maintenance – they will set you up with your ideal bike and keep it running in perfect condition. Their extremely friendly and knowledgeable staff is always willing to help. Walk, drive, or stop by for anything you need related to bicycles! –Noah Bartos, Opinion Editor

Website: http://www.bicyclesplustx.com/snider-plaza.html

Address: 7015 Snider Plz # 200, Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Best Electronics Store: Apple Store

Embed from Getty Images

Duh. Walk into Fondren and count the number of Apple laptops you see buried beneath the veneer of stickers. Okay, now poll people on the type of phone in their pocket. You’ll probably find a disproportionate number of iphones. The vast majority of students will likely have either an iphone or an apple laptop/tablet. So, where will the average student go to tinker with their apple products? Probably not RadioShack. –Breck Spencer, Copy Editor

Website: http://www.apple.com/

Address: 3101 Knox St, Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Best Bank: (Tie) Chase Bank & Bank of America

They’re both huge banks and popular banks, so chances are you belong to one of them and won’t be charged an ATM fee! If not, well, sorry. Hope you don’t miss that $2.50 too much. But least they’re both on Hillcrest right across from campus. Sometimes, convenience is worth paying for. –Patrick Engel, Associate Sports Editor

Chase Website: https://www.chase.com/

Chase address: 6437 Hillcrest Ave, University Park, TX.

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

ATM open 24 hours

Bank of America website: https://www.bankofamerica.com/

Bank of America address: 6229 Hillcrest Ave University Park, TX.

Hours of Operation: Monday – Thursday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

ATM open 24 hours.

Best Convenience Store: (Tie) CVS by SMU Bookstore & 7/11 on Hillcrest

Convenience is key. The location of both the CVS and 7/11 are perfect for SMU students. CVS offers a selection of nearly anything you could want and is the perfect distance for all those in the new dorms. Similarly 7/11 remains the stomping grounds with perfect placement near Mary Hay/Peyton/Shuttles. –Riley Coven, Arts and Life Editor

CVS website: http://www.cvs.com/

Address: 3012 Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Open 24 hours

7/11 Website: https://www.7-eleven.com/

Address: 6229 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Open 24 hours

Best Place for Your Parents to Stay: Hotel Lumen

The Hotel Lumen not only offers extreme convenience to SMU’s campus, but it also gives you the best of both worlds in hotel speak. It has a boutique feel but owned by the larger Kimpton Hotels company; it’s luxurious and efficient. If you’re looking to stay though, be sure to book well in advance because it fills up fast. –Lili Johnston, News Staff Writer

Website: http://www.hotellumen.com/

Address: 6101 Hillcrest Avenue Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Open 24 hours

Best Massage Therapy: Massage Envy

Embed from Getty Images

De-stress and unwind with a massage from Massage Envy spa. The masseuses and staff are friendly, helpful and definitely help you forget about your long day or week. Massage Envy also offers a variety of skincare routines. –Lisa Salinas, Editor-in-Chief

Website: https://www.massageenvy.com/

Address: West Village, 3699 McKinney Ave #104, Dallas, TX 75204

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Place to Get a Facial: The Highland Dallas

The Highland offers more than just a room to spend the night. End your Sunday evening with Microdermafusion and Multi-Action facial at the Exhale Spa right across campus! –Lisa Salinas, Editor-in-Chief

Website: http://www.thehighlanddallas.com/experience/exhale-spa-en.html

Address: 5300 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation:

Best Place to get Cosmetics: Sephora

Embed from Getty Images

Sephora is the one-stop shop for all things cosmetics! Find your favorite designer perfume, blush, bronzer, nail polish, face mask, eye cream and much more at this location. But beware, you may leave with a few more items than you intended on purchasing. –Lisa Salinas, Editor-in-Chief

Website: http://www.sephora.com/

Address: NorthPark Center

8687 N Central Expressway Suite 2232 Dallas, TX75225

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Tanning Salon: Palm Beach Tan

Looking to get that summer glow right before your vacation to Cabo or photo shoot for graduation? Look no further than Palm Beach Tan. This location offers a variety of tanning options and prices. Get your glow without spending hours outside in the hot Texas sun.

Website: https://palmbeachtan.com/

Address: 5800-B Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Best Manicure/Pedicure: Castle Nails

Castle Nails Salon is the perfect place for your last-minute mani or pedi. Located right across campus, Castle Nails offers services such as acrylic full sets, nails repair, dipping powder and more.

Website: http://castlenailspamockingbird.com/

Address: 5319 E. Mockingbird Ln. #150 Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Local Medical Care: SMU Dr. Bob Smith Health Center

If you have a cold, sore throat, fever or whatever, you’re not going to walk into some random doctor’s office or one of those for-profit emergency rooms that are a crazy concept to everyone not from Texas. The Health Center is right on campus with all your immediate health needs and even fills prescriptions. – Patrick Engel, Associate Sports Editor

Website: http://www.smu.edu/StudentAffairs/HealthCenter

Address: 6211 Bishop Blvd, Dallas, TX.

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Best Pharmacy: CVS on Mockingbird

The CVS Pharmacy does everything you need. They’re prompt, helpful, and quick. The pharmacy is one of the best around Dallas and even features a drive through for those in a hurry. –Riley Coven, Arts and Life Editor

Website: www.cvs.com

Address: 3012 Mockingbird Ln. Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Open 24 hours

Best Flower Shop: Central Market

While Central Market is regarded as our ‘Best Grocery Store’ of 2017 it is also the Best Flower Shop around campus. Stop in and pick up a stunning bouquet to add light to your home or for that special someone. There is never a bad time for flowers! Stop in and smell the roses any time of the week. –Allison Plake, Assignments Editor

Website: http://www.centralmarket.com/Home

Address: 5750 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Car Wash: Vintage Car Wash

If you ever decide to take the time to clear out the old papers, Whataburger cups and books out of your car (you probably won’t), you’ll probably want to get it washed to top off the effort. Vintage Car Wash is a short drive away on Preston Road and will wash, vacuum and wipe down the inside of your car for just $12. –Patrick Engel, Associate Sports Editor

Website: http://vintagecarwash.com

Address: 6815 Preston Rd University Park, TX

Hours of Operation: Monday – Sunday 8 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Best Grocery Store: Central Market at Lover’s Lane and Greenville

Central Market has a way of turning ordinary grocery shopping into a fun experience. Walking in, you immediately see the wide array of fresh produce, artisan cheeses, and most importantly, the freshly baked breads and pastries! No matter what you’re looking for, you can expect high quality and service you can’t find anywhere else. –Alyssa Wentzel, Managing Editor

Website: http://www.centralmarket.com/Home

Address: 5750 E. Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Organic Store: Central Market

For those of you who opt for organic, look no further than Central Market. Unlike most grocery stores, Central Market is home to a vast selection of organic produce, meats and cheeses. You name it, they have it. Stop by to pick up fresh produce for your next meal that’ll blow the socks off your dinner guests! –Kelly Kollf, Associates Arts and Life Editor

See above for grocery store details.

Best Pet Supplies Store: PetSmart

Embed from Getty Images

PetSmart is the SMU go-to for all pet supplies. With products for all types of animals, big or small, PetSmart has many options to offer. It’s close location to campus and rewards program are a big help to SMU students because owning a pet is not cheap. With regular sales, grooming services, and in-store adoptions, shoppers are guaranteed to leave with what they want. –The Daily Campus Staff



Website: www.petsmart.com

Address: 5500 Greenville Ave Ste 900 Dallas ,TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Food Winners

Best Cookies: Tiff’s Treats

Cookies are good. Warm cookies are better. Tiff’s Treats has been the SMU resident deliverer of warm chocolate chip goodness since they opened a Dallas location in 2006. They are the perfect gift to give, and even better to receive! –Gabriella Bradley, Style Editor

Website: https://www.cookiedelivery.com/

Address: 8611 Hillcrest Rd #130 Dallas, TX 75225

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Best Cupcakes: Sprinkles

Embed from Getty Images

Everyone with a sweet tooth knows Dallas has a plethora of bakeries, but it’s the diversity of flavors that separates Sprinkles from the rest. Sprinkles offers changing flavors every week, from banana peanut butter to triple cinnamon, and of course, the fan-favorite red velvet. And if you’re looking for something more, make it a Sprinkles sundae with ice cream in between! –Olivia Pitten, Sports Editor

Website: www.sprinkles.com

Address: The Plaza at Preston Center; 4020 Villanova St, Dallas, TX 75225

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Best Donuts: Mustang Donuts

Every donut is a good donut, but Mustang Donuts knows how to take it to the next level. Their donut dedication is easy to see in the delicious treats they cook up. Located close enough to walk to and from campus, it’s the perfect donut destination. –Riley Coven, Arts and Life Editor

Address: 6601 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: 5 a. m. – 12 p.m. every day

Best Coffee House: Starbucks

Embed from Getty Images

Whether you want a place to study, meet up with friends or grab a quick latte, Starbucks is your place to go. It’s warm and inviting atmosphere and sweet coffee aroma makes this chain a perfect place to go if you need a break from the library or your room. Plus, their holiday drinks make it a perfect way to make any holiday a bit sweeter. –Alyssa Wentzel, Managing Editor

Website: https://www.starbucks.com/

Address: 5331 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX, 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 5 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Breakfast: Cafe Brazil

With three different locations across Dallas, Cafe Brazil has the best breakfast at any time of day. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, this place has bottomless coffee and is a great place to plug in and get some work done. Located just north of SMU, Cafe Brazil is a great place to meet up. –Allison Plake, Assignments Editor

Address: 6420 North Central Expressway

Hours of Operation: Open 24/7

Best Appetizer: Torchy’s Tacos Queso

Is there honestly any better appetizer than Torchy’s queso? Whether you order it with chips or smother your tacos in it, you can’t go wrong. Located not too far from campus, Torchy’s has become an SMU staple is a go-to for anyone who wants a break from dining hall food. But if you didn’t get the queso, did you even go to Torchy’s? –Alyssa Wentzel, Managing Editor

Website: http://torchystacos.com/location/smu/

Address: 5600 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Salad: Snappy Salads

Snappy Salads really has it all. With a setup similar to Chipotle, one can go down the assembly line, creating their favorite salad from scratch. It doesn’t stop there: Snappy offers a set menu as well, plus other foods for those who don’t like to eat their greens. –Reese Bobo, Copy Editor

Website: https://www.snappysalads.com

Address: 5941 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Best Brunch: Breadwinners

If there’s one thing that is a Dallas tradition, it’s brunch. And there are not many places that do brunch better than Breadwinners. Start off with a delicious selection of pastries, coffee, and mimosas then start in on any of their delicious entrees; you are missing out if you have never tried the fried chicken and waffles. If you are looking to do a classic Dallas brunch right, stop by Breadwinners. –Noah Bartos, Opinion Editor

Website: www.breadwinnderscafe.com

Address: 3301 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75204

Hours of Operation: Brunch: Saturday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. • Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Breakfast & Lunch: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dinner: Tuesday -Thursday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. • Sunday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Best Lunch Deal: Chick-Fil-A

Embed from Getty Images

For under $10, Chick-Fil-A offers every lunch option from sandwiches to nuggets to an array of salads. Make a meal out of it and add a side of their delightful waffle fries and slightly tart lemonade for a savory and fresh meal that won’t break the bank. –Jacquie Elias, Online Editor

Address: 6423 Hillcrest Ave., Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Best Food Truck: Ruthie’s Rolling Cafe

Ruthie’s Rolling Cafe answers the age old question: could grilled cheese be any better? The answer is a firm ”yes.” Their unique creations are a spectacle for the eyes and the mouth. Ruthie’s knows how to make not just a good grilled cheese, but a delicious meal for anyone lucky enough to come across one. –Riley Coven, Arts and Life Editor

Website: http://www.ruthiesfoodtrucks.com/#welcome

Best Quick Food (15 minutes or less): Chick-Fil-A

For breakfast, lunch or dinner, Chick-Fil-A provides a reliable, tasteful and quick meal choice. Stop by during your morning rush to pick up some chicken minis or grab dinner on-the-go and choose from a variety of grilled or fried chicken options. –Jacquie Elias, Online Editor

Address: 6423 Hillcrest Ave., Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Best New Restaurant: Vert’s

Vert’s is the Chipotle of Greek food, located conveniently on SMU Boulevard. It’s a fast casual restaurant that hosts gyros, salads, or rice or quinoa bowls. You can add or not add (if you’re picky) as much as you want. However if you’re not so creative when it comes to food or want to be adventurous, Vert’s also has fixed menu options. It’s fast, healthy, and convenient. –Lili Johnston, News Staff Writer

Website: http://www.eatverts.com/

Address: 5600 SMU Boulevard Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Meal Deal: Chipotle

Ask any student what their favorite fast Mexican food is and they’ll be sure to answer Chipotle. The most important part of any Chipotle meal is chips and guac (we know it’s extra) and the best part? It’s fairly cheap for all the food you get. The burrito bowls are big enough for two meals, so you can save the money to stock up on even more guac! -Kelly Kolff, Associate Arts and Life Editor

Website: http://www.chipotle.com

Address: 4502 McKinney Ave Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Sandwich: East Hampton Sandwiches

East Hampton is not your typical sandwich shop – they offer an incredible variety of top-quality sandwiches. The choices are seeming endless, from the standard to outrageous. Whatever you are looking for – beef, pork, seafood, chicken – you can get a sandwich with that. Located close to campus in Snider plaza, if you are looking for the best-quality sandwiches, delicious chips and an all around great place for lunch, then East Hampton is the place for you. –Noah Bartos, Opinion Editor

Website: http://ehsandwich.com

Address: 6912 Snider Plaza Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Daily 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Best Place to Eat After Midnight: Whataburger

As college students none of us can avoid that late-night food craving at some point that not even Mac’s can fix, and sometimes fast food is all we want. From 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., try Whataburger’s famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits or, at any hour of the night, order the classic combination of fries and a burger. If you need to get back to campus to study, you can go through their drive-thru, or you can hang out there with your friends with the friendly and often boisterous ambience. –Stephi Cham, Copy Editor

Website: http://whataburger.com/

Address: 6061 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: 24-hour

Best Restaurant to Take Your Parents: (Tie) Mi Cocina & HG Sply Co.

Looking for a place to take your parents next time they come to town for the weekend? Look no further than HG Sply Co or Mi Cocina – our two tied restaurants. Mi Cocina is a Mexican staple while HG Sply Co offers a trendy rooftop bar and fun, healthy dishes. -Reese Bobo, Copy Editor

Mi Cocina Website: http://www.micocinarestaurants.com

Address: 77 Highland Park Village Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

HG Sply Co. Website: http://www.hgsplyco.com

Address: 2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Sunday 10 a.m. -10 p.m., Monday -Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – midnight, Saturday 10 a.m. – midnight (Kitchen closes at 11pm Fri. & Sat.)

Best BBQ: Pecan Lodge

Since Pecan Lodge began as a counter-service stand in the Dallas Farmers Market in 2010, it’s been dominating the Dallas barbecue scene ever since. Now in Deep Ellum, the restaurant features all the classics: tender, mesquite-cooked brisket, insanely cheesy mac and cheese and the best banana pudding around. –Kylie Madry, Interactive Editor

Website: pecanlodge.com

Address: 2702 Main St., Dallas, TX 75226

Hours of Operation: Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday closed, Tuesday -Thursday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Burger: Twisted Root

With bathrooms covered in Chuck Norris jokes, you can’t help but be curious. Twisted Root is home to some unique burger creations, handcrafted from your choice of meats, and homemade root beer. A staple for any burger lover, Twisted Root has many locations, including one on SMU Boulevard. –Allison Plake, Assignments Editor

Website: http://twistedrootburgerco.com/menu/

Address: 5609 SMU Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Sunday – Wednesday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Best Chicken: Raising Cane’s

Whether you are hungry after a fun night with friends or just want a late night dinner, Raising Canes is becoming the top choice for best chicken at SMU. You can’t go wrong with their special sauce and it is necessary to get extra toast. The Caniac meal may look overwhelming, but it is worth it in the end. –Mollie Mayfield, Photo Editor

Website: https://www.raisingcanes.com/

Address: 5030 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Weekdays, 10 a.m. – 12 a.m., Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Best Chinese Food: P.F. Chang’s

Best Comfort Food: Bubba’s

When you’re looking for comfort food, Bubba’s is the place to go. With its family style atmosphere and quick service, it’s a great place to spend time with friends. Located just walking distance from SMU, it’s a great place for an early breakfast or late dinner. They are most well known for their fried chicken and biscuits and if you haven’t tried them, you definitely need to! –Isabella von Habsburg, Associate Photo Editor

Website: http://bubbasdallas.com

Hours of Operation Monday-Sunday 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Address: 6617 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas, TX 75205

Best Pizza: Olivella’s

Voted by USA Today as the best pizza in Texas, it’s no doubt that Olivellas is also appearing on our list. Their classic margherita pizza is great for all taste buds – it’s that good. But they also have many other unique and delicious options like Chicken Alfredo and White Truffle. –Lili Johnston, News Staff Writer

Website: http://olivellas.com/locations/olivellas-by-smu/

Address: 3406 McFarlin Boulevard Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Monday-Tuesday 3-9:30 p.m., Wednesday-Friday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 12-10 p.m., Sunday 12-9:30 p.m.

Best Italian Food: Penne Pomodoro

If you are looking for the best Italian food around SMU, Penne Pomodoro is the place to go. Located in Snider Plaza, a close walk from SMU, many students choose this restaurant as a spot for brunch before a boulevard or even a late night bite to eat. The avocado fries are delicious, and they have a variety of specials every day! -Isabella von Habsburg, Associate Photo Editor

Website: pennepomodoro.com

Address: 6815 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Mexican Food: Mi Cocina

For lunch, brunch, dinner, drinks and even catering, Mi Cocina is your place if you’re feeling like Tex-Mex. The Park Cities location is just a mile from campus, and the uptown location is a short drive away. -Patrick Engel, Associate Sports Editor

Website: http://www.micocinarestaurants.com

Address: 77 Highland Park Village, Highland Park, TX.

Hours of Operation: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m

Best Steak: Nick & Sam’s

Your family is in town and wants to take you out for a nice steak dinner. Score! A break from dorm food and pizza. Nick and Sam’s has an expansive steak menu and is right by all your favorite uptown spots, and also has a location on Preston Road just two miles from campus. -Patrick Engel, Associate Sports Editor

Website: http://www.nick-sams.com

Address: 3008 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX.

Hours of Operation: Sunday-Wednesday 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Best Seafood: Pappadeaux’s

Fish enthusiasts rejoice! Pappadeaux’s takes your favorites like salmon and shrimp and combines with delicately-matched sauces to create a fish masterpiece that will leave you coming back. Start your meal right and try its savory Baked Crab Mac & Cheese appetizer. –Jacquie Elias, Online Editor

Address: 3529 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, TX 75219

Hours of Operation: Sunday -Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Best Sushi: Sushi Kyoto

Located just across the street from campus, Sushi Kyoto is perfect for students without cars looking to switch up the dining hall routine. Whether it’s a California roll or another roll on the extensive sushi menu, all are sure to please. Looking to celebrate? Don’t pass up sake night. -Kylie Madry, Interactive Editor

Website: sushikyotodallas.com

Address: 6429 Hillcrest Ave., Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Sunday 5-10 p.m., Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. –2:30 p.m., 5–10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. –2:30 p.m., 5–11 p.m., Saturday 5–11 p.m.

Best Tacos: Torchy’s Tacos

One of the most popular, well-loved Tex-Mex restaurant chains in Texas, the nearest Torchy’s Tacos is located just a few minutes’ drive (or a roughly 15-minute walk) away from campus. Torchy’s is a great go-to location for many students with bustling crowds and a fun, energetic atmosphere that make it perfect for a quick dinner or meetup with your friends after an intense study session or a long school day. For a fun change, order a taco “trashy” to remove lettuce and add queso (which is also one of Torchy’s most popular selections). –Stephi Cham, Copy Editor

Website: http://torchystacos.com/

Address: 5600 SMU Blvd., Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Thai Food: Bangkok City

If you’re in the mood for Thai food, Bangkok City has you covered with a variety of different entrees from curry to many beef, pork, chicken or fish dishes. With generous portions and affordable prices, Bangkok City provides fresh dishes, but be wary, some dishes can be quite spicy. -Jacquie Elias, Online Editor

Address: 4503 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75206

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Vegetarian Food: Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoës Kitchen, located in Snider Plaza is known for its killer Mediterranean food. Zoës is especially a good pick for vegetarians, as there are many different options for what to eat! The staff is friendly, the atmosphere is relaxing, and it is a great place to relax with friends over a yummy soup or salad. –Isabella von Habsburg, Associate Photo Editor

Website: zoeskitchen.com

Address: 6800 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Monday – Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Best Frozen Yogurt: Yumilicious

Two Yumilicious locations reside near campus: in Snider Plaza a 10- to 15-minute walk away from Umphrey Lee Dining Hall and on Greenville Ave. roughly 7 minutes’ drive away from the SMU campus. Yumilicious is a well-known and well-loved chain with fresh tastes in a variety of flavors, such as its avocado tart or rich chocolate gelato. Choose from different yogurts, toppings such as fruits and chocolate chips, and beverages such as its special Shake-a-licious or the seasonal hot chocolate. –Stephi Cham, Copy Editor

Website: http://yumilicious.com/

Address: 6627 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Dessert: Pie at Emporium Pies

Taste a piece of fruity and tangy sweetness or creamy richness at Emporium Pies, located in Bishop Arts District (though you may occasionally be lucky enough to find places that serve its famous pies). Located in a quaint and crafty area, Emporium Pies offers both delicious food and a cute, fun place to study. Some of its pies come with ice cream, and all of them are handmade. –Stephi Cham, Copy Editor

Website: http://emporiumpies.com/

Address: 314 N. Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208

Hours of Operation: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Scene Winners

Best Museum: Dallas Museum of Art

Embed from Getty Images

The Dallas Museum of Art is home to a beautiful and unique collection of art. Located in the heart of Downtown Dallas with easy access off of the highway, you are sure to find your mind wandering through the galleries. Once a month the museum hosts a late night entry. –Allison Plake, Assignments Editor

Website: https://www.dma.org/

Address: 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201

Best Place to Go Jogging / Walking: Katy Trail

In the 1990s, an abandoned Union Pacific railroad was converted into the beautiful, historic pedestrian pathway we know today as the Katy Trail. The iconic destination attracts millions of walkers, bikers, joggers and skaters every year. The 3.5 mile long trail is a perfect way for students, families or athletes to take a break, get outside and enjoy nature. –Olivia Pitten, Sports Editor

Website: www.katytraildallas.org

Hours of Operation: Monday – Sunday 5 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Best Movie Theater: Angelika at Mockingbird Station

Movie lovers will all tell you that the Angelika is the best place to see a new film. Located in the heart of Mockingbird Station, the Angelika is just a 15 minute walk from campus! Its selection of indie films and blockbusters alike make it the prime spot for movie fans of any kind. –Kelly Kolff, Associate Arts and Life Editor

Website: www.angelikafilmcenter.com

Address: 5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206

Best Live Music Venue: The Rustic

The Rustic is one of Dallas’ most premier outdoor restaurant and bar. The Rustic offers homestyle meals, unique cocktails, local beers and a “backyard” experience with an impressive live music schedule. Artists such as Brothers Osborne and the Eli Young Band frequent The Rustic to perform for local crowds in a casual atmosphere. -Olivia Pitten, Sports Editor

Website: www.therustic.com

Address: 3656 Howell Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 1 a.m.-12 a.m., Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m.-12 a.m.

Best Bar: Homebar

Despite the fact that Homebar is really not much more than a shabby, dark shack, it holds a very special place in the hearts of all SMU students. Years ago, someone anointed the conveniently close dive bar as the staple Thursday night venue and it has been so ever since. Cheap shots, a dance floor and picnic tables are all the little things that make Homebar the special place it is. Don’t ever change. –Gabriella Bradley, Fashion Editor

Website:http://www.greenelephantdallas.com/

Address: 5627 Dyer St, Dallas, TX 75206

Best Beer Selection: Katy Trail Ice House

Nothing beats the Dallas heat like Katy Trail Ice House. Complete with a huge margaritas and delicious food, the outdoor venue it the perfect place to kick back and enjoy the winter sunshine. It is also one of the most dog-friendly bars in Dallas so bring your four legged friend with you!

Best Happy Hour Drink Special: Reverse Happy Hour at Bandito’s

Best Margarita: Bandito’s

Whether it’s a traditional marg or the beerita, a margarita topped with a coronita, just one of these babies is sure to leave you tipsy. And it better — these things are huge. The margs go perfectly with the restaurant’s chips and queso or work alone as a pregame. -Kylie Madry

Website: banditostexmex.com

Address: 6615 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205

Hours of Operation: Sunday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Monday – Wednesday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight

Best Cocktail: Mi Cocina’s Mambo Taxi

Best Club (for over 21): Avenu

Whether you’ve had a tough week and are trying to blow off some steam, or if you’re celebrating your 21st birthday, Avenu, more commonly referred to as Nu is the place to go. Enjoy their dance floor surrounded by party tables and have a drink with your friends! Make sure to check it out if you haven’t already! –Isabella von Habsburg, Associate Arts and Life Editor

Best Movie of 2016: “La La Land” (2016)

Best Movie of All Time: “Forrest Gump” (1994)

Embed from Getty Images

“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning performance will find you laughing, crying and everything in between as you follow along with Forrest Gump as he influences some of the greatest moments in U.S. history. –Alyssa Wentzel, Managing Editor

Best Music Video of 2016: “Lemonade” – Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” was more than a music video: it was a visual experience. Known for her theatrics, Queen B dropped “Lemonade” as a full visual album this past April after making fans go wild at the Super Bowl with “Formation” in February. The visuals were phenomenal and rivaled that of an actual film. Highlights include ‘Yoncé’s affinity for destroying cars and dancing in the most lavish mansions. –Kelly Kollf, Associate Arts and Life Editor

Best Song of 2016:“Formation” – Beyoncé

Embed from Getty Images

Beyonce definitely stole the show this year; the drop of her Lemonade album in April reminded us all that she’s here to stay. And “Formation” was the girl-power song of the year. Sayings like, “I slay” and “Got hot sauce in my bag, swag” defined 2016 pop culture. –Lisa Salinas, Editor-in-Chief

Best TV Show: “Game of Thrones”

Embed from Getty Images

This show is epic, revolutionary and record-shattering all in one. Based on the series by George R.R. Martin, “Game of Thrones” follows the rich and powerful fighting for the Iron Throne of the Kingdom of Westeros. Don’t get too attached to the characters as they battle, fall in love or triumph over another: they’ll probably die anyway. –Kylie Madry, Interactive Editor