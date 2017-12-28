Foster explodes in conference opener against UCF

SMU began conference play strong with a 56-51 victory over Central Florida in Moody Coliseum on Wednesday night. Led by Jarrey Foster and Shake Milton, the Mustangs secured their 32nd consecutive victory at home.

Preseason All-American Shake Milton set a personal record early in the first half, reaching 1000 points on his career thus far. The junior guard recorded 14 points and 5 assists against the Knights.

Thank you God 🙏🏾 https://t.co/c2Lerzht3v — Shake Milton (@SniperShake) December 28, 2017

UCF presented a challenge to freshman Ethan Chargois: 7-foot, 6-inch junior center Tacko Fall. Although Fall managed to limit the Mustangs’ overall ability to draw fouls, Chargois did not allow Fall’s height to deter him, recording 9 points overall.

Shortly after Chargois opened scoring for the Mustangs in the second half, UCF went on an 8-0 run, and the Knights took the lead. SMU responded with an even larger, unanswered run of their own, highlighted by an impressive aerial dunk from Jarrey Foster.

Foster’s explosive plays recorded 14 points overall for the Mustangs.

Up next, SMU will continue conference play hosting USF on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. and traveling to take on Tulane Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m.