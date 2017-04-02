Freshman guard Dashawn McDowell to transfer from SMU

Another member of SMU Basketball’s 2016 recruiting class has announced he will transfer.

Following one full season on The Hilltop, freshman guard Dashawn McDowell announced via Twitter on Saturday night that he would transfer from SMU. McDowell was the final member of his recruiting class on the roster, joining Harry Froling and Tom Wilson, who transferred during the season.

“Just wanted to say Thank you to SMU & everything theyve done for me [sic],” McDowell said on Twitter. “I will be forever grateful for the opportunities they have given me. But I will be transferring to another university.”

McDowell saw little playing time as a freshman. He averaged 1.4 points per game while averaging only eight minutes per game. He was the last of the Mustangs’ seven-man rotation called off the bench during a majority of SMU’s games.

McDowell is the fourth player to transfer away from the program in two seasons. With the graduation of Ben Moore and Sterling Brown, only two players that former head coach Larry Brown recruited out of high school remain with the program.