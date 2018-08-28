“It’s Always Sonny On The Hilltop” kicks off

Mustang fans of all ages gathered at Ozona Grill and Bar in Dallas on Monday night to get the pre-season scoop on this year’s football team from head coach Sonny Dykes himself. Those not in attendance listened live on KAAM 770 AM.

Coach Dykes addressed questions submitted through the twitter hashtag #AlwaysSonny and an “Ask The Coach” button on SMUMustangs.com. He also highlighted standout players from Spring and Fall camp such as Reggie Roberson, CJ Sanders, and Braeden West.

“You want to get the ball to your best guys,” answered Dykes. “This team is similar in style but with more emphasis on the run game.”

Dykes’ new offensive scheme means full field reads will be needed from starting quarterback Ben Hicks in order to get the ball to playmakers. SMU’s first opponent, North Texas, is known for their skilled quarterback and tough program that will grind it out until the last play to ensure a win.

Dykes and his coaching staff know their first four games won’t be easy victories with North Texas, TCU, Michigan, and Navy lined up on the roster. They enter this season proud of the hard work, and especially leadership, shown by the players in the offseason.

Look for the Mustangs dressed in the traditional all white uniform this Saturday at 6:30pm CT as they face North Texas on the road.

“We don’t want to be a team that’s identified by our uniforms,” said Dykes. “I’m simplistic, and the guys were mature about keeping a traditional look.”

Mustang fans can catch the weekly talkshow each Monday at 7 p.m.