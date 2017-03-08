Jankovich named USBWA Coach of the Year, team collects All-American honors

On top of becoming the American Athletic Conference Champions last week, the Mustangs took home many additional accolades.

Head Coach Tim Jankovich was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association District VII Coach of the Year. Jankovich led the Mustangs to an overall 27-4 regular season, 17-1 in the AAC. Jankovich is also a top-ten semifinalist for the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year award.

Jankovich coached the Mustangs to 13 straight wins, 23 out of the last 24 games. He currently holds the best winning percentage (.900, 36-4) by a NCAA coach at their current school.

SMU also had four players named to the All-American Athletic Conference teams.

Semi Ojeleye was named to the All-American Athletic Conference First Team. Ojeleye was also named to USBWA All-District VII and was The American Player of the Week twice. His performance in the classroom, in addition to the court, was recognized through his place on the CoSIDA Academic All-America second team, as well his place on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll six times throughout the season.

Ben Moore, Sterling Brown and Shake Milton earned spots on the All-American Athletic conference second team.

Moore started in all 31 games this season, averaging 12.3 points in conference play, with eight double-doubles recorded. Brown recorded points in the double-digits 24 times thus far, averaging 14.3 points in conference play. Within his 31 starts, Milton averaged 14.3 points in conference play and earned his first double-double against Tulsa.

SMU will travel to Hartford, Connecticut to play in The American Championship quarterfinal round at XL Center on Friday at 12 p.m.