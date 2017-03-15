Welcome to The Daily Campus live blog of the 2017 NCAA Tournament First and Second Rounds! Visit our Mustang Madness 2017 page for game recaps, stories and columns. Updates from@SMUCW_Sports writers Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) and Reece Kelley Graham (@ReeceKelleyG) will also appear in the blog below.
Press Pass
Recent Posts
- Tim Jankovich gets his NCAA Tournament shot with a team fit perfectly for him March 15, 2017
- LIVE BLOG: NCAA Tournament coverage from Tulsa, Oklahoma March 15, 2017
- Ware, Armstrong Commons flood due to sprinkler pipe breakage March 15, 2017
- Mustangs’ AAC Tournament title proves they are, and always were, a contender March 13, 2017
- Forget the seed – AAC Tournament champ SMU happy to be back, and to have a chance March 12, 2017
AP Wire
- Trump set to challenge Obama-era fuel standards in Detroit March 15, 2017
- Dutch voting in election seen as barometer of populism March 15, 2017
- Trump earned $153m and paid $36.5m in taxes in 2005 March 15, 2017
- Ryan's gambit: Second health care bill to woo the reluctant March 15, 2017
- Trump travel ban faces key test in multiple courtrooms March 15, 2017
Current Issue
Access back issues through our Issuu.com archive.