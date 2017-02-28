Mustangs bringing medals home to Dallas following AAC Indoor Track & Field Championships

SMU’s Women’s Track & Field team took home four medals last weekend at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

DAY 1

Day 1 began with SMU’s Holly Archer and Hannah Miller taking home bronze medals in the women’s mile and 3000-meters respectively. Miller’s finish in the 3K (9 minutes, 29.4 seconds) helped her capture a third second-best time in school history (5K, distance medley relay). Charlotte-Tara Murphy also earned the Mustangs points in the event by placing sixth (9:42.26).

In the field, Tochi Niemchi led SMU with a toss of 52 feet, 1 inch, placing fourth in the event.

DAY 2

On Day 2, Hannah Miller earned SMU a second medal by capturing silver in the 5K, nearly breaking the school record with a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 16.84 seconds.

Miller then returned to help SMU earn silver in the distance medley relay, along with Tara-Murphy, Archer and India Simmons. The team’s time of 11:35:64 broke the old meet record set by Connecticut last year, who won the event again by setting a new best.

After two days of competition, SMU placed sixth overall in the women’s standings with 21 points. Cincinnati, Central Florida and Connecticut finished in the top three.

WOMEN’S TEAMS SCORES

Cincinnati – 48

UCF – 33

UConn – 27

Houston – 26

Tulane – 23

SMU – 21

East Carolina – 15

Memphis – 12

Temple -11

USF – 10

Tulsa – 8