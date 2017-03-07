No. 6 seed SMU takes a tough loss to USF

In the quarterfinals of the AAC Championship on Saturday, No. 6-seed SMU fell to No. 3 University of South Florida, 62-55.

After trailing by two in the first quarter, SMU outscored USF in the second and third quarters. The Mustangs wrapped up the third quarter with a 44-39 lead going into the fourth.

McKenzie Adams shot 6-for-8 in the third quarter, accounting for 14 out of her 26 total points. Adams led the Mustangs with her 26 overall points, setting the SMU scoring record in the AAC Tournament.

The Bulls came back shooting 80 percent in the fourth quarter on three-pointers, regaining the lead. In the final quarter, USF outscored SMU 23-11 securing the win.

“I think it says a lot just how we fought. Super hard loss, but we competed with them. We fought so hard, we didn’t do that last year, at all,” said Adams. “I’m so proud of my team. I don’t think we could’ve fought any harder in the game.”

Overall the Mustangs finished their season 17-14, 7-9 in the AAC.

“We gave a valiant effort and we were up against a really tough USF basketball team. I think the game was decided in the last 2 minutes,” reflected head coach Travis Mays. “We did everything we could do as a coaching staff and as a team. That’s our resume. If its good enough, the committee will offer us an opportunity to continue to play.”

USF went on to beat Temple on Sunday evening and advanced to the AAC Championship final against UConn Monday at 7 p.m. USF finished runner-up in the AAC Championship.

As for SMU’s future, Mays is still optimistic.

“If that committee calls our number, you better believe the Mustangs are going to pony up and be ready to play,” said Mays.