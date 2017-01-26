Just fine without Foster: SMU outduels UCF on the road, wins fourth straight

Opponents have been lucky to get out of CFE Arena with 60 points. Even in the five times they have, they’ve still left without a win.

SMU, with its mere six scholarship players, put an end to that trend. With guard Jarrey Foster sidelined due to a concussion, the Mustangs beat Central Florida 65-60 on the road to move to 18-4 and 8-1 in the AAC.

SMU shot only 41 percent from the floor and attempted just 10 free throws. But its usual high assist-to-field-goal ratio remained: 21 of its 25 field goals were assisted, SMU’s third straight game assisting on at least 80 percent of its baskets.

Shake Milton’s 19 points led the Mustangs, followed by 16 from Semi Ojeleye. It was the third straight game in which Milton finished as SMU’s leading scorer.

UCF’s towering 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall – at least 10 inches taller than every SMU player – had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. SMU’s double-teams were effective on him, forcing more jump balls (two) on his shot attempts than fouls (zero). Three of his five field goals came on put-backs. When UCF gave him an entry pass in the half-court, he scored just once. SMU didn’t try and tire him out by playing fast.

Ben Moore mainly guarded Fall and UCF’s other center, Chad Brown. He defended both well, coming away with two steals and two blocks. SMU had 13 steals in total, with every starter grabbing at least two.

Offensively, SMU attacked Fall off the dribble going toward the rim. He frequently had to choose between guarding the ball and staying on his man, leading to easy finishes around the rim for SMU. When he was out of the game, SMU took advantage of the favorable matchup with Brown. Semi Ojeleye proved too quick for him.

UCF shot 42.6 percent, but its offense became reliant on B.J. Taylor in the second half. Taylor had a game-high 22 points and UCF ran most everything through him in the second half. Matt Williams, who made four first-half 3-pointers, did not score in the second half.

Whenever UCF threatened in the second half, SMU had a response. B.J. Taylor’s jumper thinned SMU’s lead to 42-38 with 14:53 left, but the Mustangs went on an 8-2 run after. Taylor’s 3-pointer brought UCF within five with 9:15 left, but Shake Milton made a 3 a minute later. Fall’s put-back dunk made it 56-52 with 5:24 left, but the Knights didn’t score again for nearly three minutes.

Needing to avoid foul trouble with just six scholarship guys, SMU committed just 11 fouls. Sterling Brown picked up his third foul with 17:02 left, but he stayed in the game and did not commit another foul. SMU’s sixth man, Dashawn McDowell, played only 1:42 in the second half.