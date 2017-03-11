Observations: Brown, Milton help SMU beat UCF 70-59, advance to AAC Tournament Final

HARTFORD, Conn. – SMU advanced to the American Athletic Conference Tournament title game with a 70-59 win vs. Central Florida on Saturday afternoon. The Daily Campus’ Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) and Reece Graham (@ReeceKelleyG) have postgame observations of the win in the video below:
