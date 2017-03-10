Observations: Semi Ojeleye’s big day helps SMU get by ECU

HARTFORD, Conn. – SMU beat East Carolina 81-77 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals Friday afternoon. The Daily Campus’ Patrick Engel and Reece Graham’s postgame observations of the win are in the video below:
