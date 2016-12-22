Per report, Australian guard Tom Wilson to transfer from SMU

Another SMU basketball player has decided to transfer away from the program midseason.

Per a report from Fox Sports Australia’s Olgun Uluc, freshman guard Tom Wilson informed the coaching staff of his intentions to transfer on Wednesday afternoon, following SMU’s win over Albany on Tuesday night. According to the report, Wilson is requesting permission to speak with other schools. The Daily Campus has yet been able to confirm this report.

Wilson was the first member of SMU’s 2016 recruiting class, verbally committing to the program in October when Larry Brown was still the head coach. According to Scout.com, the three-star guard committed to SMU over offers from Connecticut, Boise State and Gonzaga. Wilson trained at the Australian Institute of Sport and was a major piece of the 2014 U17 team that found success on the FIBA world circuit, earning a silver medal in the championships.

Wilson’s decision to leave SMU comes on the heels of fellow Australian Harry Froling’s departure from the program.

Froling, who also trained at the Australian Institute of Sport, is currently visiting other schools and evaluating his professional options back home.

SMU will enter American Athletic Conference play with just seven scholarship players on its roster, the same number the program had after guards Sedrick Barefield and Keith Frazier left the program last season. Oklahoma guard Dashawn McDowell is now the only member of SMU’s 2016 recruiting class left on the roster.

In 11 games, Wilson averaged 1.6 points per game, one rebound and .5 assists. Wilson has averaged just 6.1 minutes per game.