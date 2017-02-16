SMU falls to Temple Wednesday, 66-52

The Mustangs travelled to Temple Wednesday night after losing to No.1 Connecticut on the road. Although SMU outscored Temple in both the third and fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to come back and eliminate the previous 21-point deficit.

Sophomore forward Dai’ja Thomas led the Mustangs scoring with a team-high, and career-high, 18 points. Thomas achieved this in an impressive 18 minutes of play. Thomas was one of three SMU players to score in the double digits Wednesday night.

Junior guard Mckenzie Adams and junior forward Stephanie Collins added 10 points each as well. This was Adams’ 18th game of the season scoring in the double digits.

As for rebounds, Morgan Bolton grabbed a season-high nine rebounds for the Mustangs, and Alicia Froling contributed an additional seven.

Next up, the Mustangs will host Tulsa at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. before going back on the road to Memphis on February 22.