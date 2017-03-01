SMU Football: back to spring practice and better than ever

With the chorus of Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” booming through the speakers, the SMU football players and coaches radiated energy at their first day of spring practice.

“There’s a lot of excitement here right now,” said head coach Chad Morris. “These guys have worked really hard since we stepped off the field in November. There’s a lot of excitement and anticipation going into year three. ”

This excitement was evident. Players could be seen laughing and dancing in between drills, staff passing the football around in the corner, and smiles on everyone’s faces, happy to be back on the field.

However, the player’s enthusiasm did not take away from the team’s focus. The minute the large blow horn would go off, signaling the beginning of an exercise, it was strictly business.

“From year one to year two we took a big step,” said Morris. “Now we expect even bigger things coming into year three. This year will be about the quality of the investment that these young men and coaches put in.”

After winning only two games in year one, year two the Mustangs came out strong. Finishing up the season 5-7 with a huge win over No. 11 Houston, watching SMU football was like watching a different team.

“The amount that I’ve seen my teammates grow through this past season is remarkable,” said junior offensive lineman, Evan Brown.

To continue to grow as a team and individuals, the players are extremely invested in their training. The teams “first quarter” of training began in January and now spring practice marks the beginning of their “second quarter.”

“Coach Morris preaches to us about our 1656, which is how many hours we put into a year to prepare ourselves for 12 Saturdays of game time,” said Brown. “We had a really good ‘first quarter’ of the program with all the weight training and conditioning for us to be ready for the ‘second’.”

This mindset and 1656 hours of work is what continues to make the program advance and recruit talented players. Coach Morris claims this is the most talent the team has had since he began coaching at SMU.

Between the depth of the team and many seniors graduating, almost every position is wide open and in “competitive mode.”

“This is a great problem to have,” said Coach Morris. “Competition is going to make everyone better and that’s how this football team is going to get better, when you can compete against each other on a daily basis and make yourself better.”

From the focus and attention given by the players at practice, one could see the team is committed to getting better and making this season great.

“We’ve been on the upward climb and this year is definitely going to be one to remember,” said Brown.