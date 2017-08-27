SMU football practices for unfavorable conditions

The SMU football team is prepared for anything in the upcoming season. With help from the University Park Fire Department, the Mustangs used fire hoses to simulate a rainstorm during practice.

The simulation, funded by the SMU athletic department, allowed the Mustangs to train to play football in unfavorable conditions.

The Mustangs will kick off their 2017 season with a “Salute to Our Heroes” home game on September 2 against Stephen F. Austin. Fans are encouraged to wear all white. The Mustangs’ season includes a total of seven home games, including Tulsa, UCF, Arkansas State, North Texas, Tulane and Connecticut.