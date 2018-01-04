SMU hires Rhett Lashlee to be offensive coordinator

Sonny Dykes made a big addition to his staff Thursday, hiring Rhett Lashlee as the football team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Lashlee comes to SMU after one season at UConn. Before that, he spent four seasons as Auburn’s offensive coordinator.

“My family and I are thrilled about joining Coach Dykes’ staff on the Hilltop,” Lashlee said in a release. “Between SMU’s storied history and Coach Dykes’ proven success – there are a lot of great things happening with Mustang football. Blending Coach Dykes’ exciting brand of football with my background and vision will create some exciting Saturdays at Ford Stadium. I can’t wait to get started.”

Dykes had to replace the former regime’s offensive coordinator, as Joe Craddock left with Chad Morris to the University of Arkansas.

The man he picked has had success. UConn’s offense improved from 122nd to 49th in the nation in Lashlee’s one season there. Before that, he conducted productive offenses at Auburn.

“I’m excited to add Rhett to our staff,” said Dykes in the release. “He has experience as an offensive coordinator at the highest level – a national-championship level – and also knows our league. He is one of the sharp, young minds in our profession and he has a bright future ahead of him. I know he’ll be a great coach as well as a dynamic recruiter who will connect with kids as well as high school coaches.”

Dykes’ work is not done. There are still multiple coaching positions he has to fill, including defensive coordinator.