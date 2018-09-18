SMU Men’s Soccer beats Gonzaga 2-0

The SMU Men’s Soccer team now has an impressive 3-3-1 record for the 2018 season after a 2-0 win over Gonzaga Sunday afternoon. Senior Emil Cuello and junior DJ Williams Jr put points on the board for the team’s second multi-goal game of the season. This game also set a new best shooting percentage for the Mustangs this season with a mark of .095 percent.

Cuello’s goal came in the 68th minute after Nicky Hernandez set up the goal. This made for Cuello’s second goal of the season and ninth in his SMU career. The second point came in the 87th minute by Williams after Cuello and Talen Maples set up the goal.

American Athletic Conference play for the SMU Men’s Soccer team kicks off Friday, Sept. 21 on Westcott Field Friday against Tulsa at 7 p.m. PonyUp TV will be LIVE streaming the game through the official SMU Athletics App.