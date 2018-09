No. 8 ranked SMU Men’s soccer defeated Campbell 4-0 Sunday night.

Three Mustangs helped move SMU to a 1-1-0 record for the 2018 season. SMU junior defender Eddie Munjomaone recorded his first two career goals. Garrett McLaughlin and Talen Maples took it to the net to provide the other two points on the board.

The Mustangs have their next home game on Friday, August 31. They will take on Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. CT. Admission is free and the game can also be streamed on Pony Up TV.