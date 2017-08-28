SMU Women’s Soccer Looks to Follow up Strong 2016

The SMU Women’s Soccer team is looking to build on a solid 2016 campaign in which it made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006. Its season ended in heartbreak, as the Mustangs lost a close-fought 1-0 game to Oklahoma in the first round.

The team took a huge step forward from 2015 to 2016. In 2015, it won just five games and did not make the conference tournament. In 2016, the team went 13-7-2, and fell to UConn in the conference tournament final.

This season, the Mustangs will look to take another step forward, and potentially win the conference tournament and advance in the NCAA Tournament.

One key player that will return is midfielder Claire Oates. Oates tied for the team lead in goals last season with 10, and stepped up in the clutch. Her six game winning goals were good for ninth in the NCAA. Oates will be a senior this season.

Starting goalie Catie Brown is also returning for this season. Brown started every game for the Mustangs last year, and was a key reason for the team’s success. She made 53 saves last season, including a career-high six against East Carolina.

Forward Vanessa Valadez will be another key player next season. The junior recorded nine goals and eight assists last year; as she was an important cog in the offense.

The team has started off the 2017 season hot, as it is undefeated through its first four games. It has played well despite a tough schedule, beating #16 ranked Oklahoma and drawing with #17 ranked Arkansas. The Mustangs just wrapped up a trip to Washington, in which they defeated Gonzaga and drew with University of Washington. The team’s next game is Thursday, August 31 at Wescott Field against Sam Houston State.