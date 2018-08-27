SMU’s DeChambeau wins third PGA tour title

Former SMU golfer Bryson DeChambeau has officially joined the elite ranks among Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus with his four stroke victory in the Northern Trust on Sunday, earning his third PGA tour title.

The only players to win an NCAA Championship, U.S. Amateur and at least three PGA TOUR events before their 25th birthday: Bryson DeChambeau

Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson

Jack Nicklaus Thursday was the three-year anniversary of DeChambeau's U.S. Amateur victory. — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) August 26, 2018

In June of 2015, DeChambeau won the NCAA Individual Championship in his junior season with the Mustangs, to become the first SMU golfer to win the individual championship. In August of 2015, DeChambeau won the U.S. Amateur tournament. For claiming both titles within the same calendar year, DeChambeau joined a small group of big names in the golf world who accomplished the same feat: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus and Ryan Moore.

He later chose to leave the university to pursue a professional career in golf after NCAA recruiting sanctions banned the Mustangs from postseason participation. DeChambeau studied physics in his time at SMU and iconically focuses his skill on analyzing the technical mechanics of his golf swing. He has also gained attention for his unusual irons – all are the same 37.5 inches long.

DeChambeau is currently ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup rankings and could secure a position on the Ryder Cup roster. Next up, DeChambeau will compete in the Dell Technology Championships in Boston.