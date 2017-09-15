September 15, 2017 at 3:47 pm

The Battle of the Iron Skillet expands off the field

By

The Battle of the Iron Skillet is upon us. The last time SMU beat TCU was in 2011, but this year both teams are 2-0 coming into the game.

In honor of the 71 year rivalry, dean of the SMU Cox School of Business, Matt Myers, challenged Homer Erekson, dean of the TCU Neeley School of Business, to a friendly wager.

Here’s the deal: Dean Myers complied a bottle of Iron Horse sparkling wine, a SMU t-shirt and other SMU Cox apparel and sent it to Dean Erekson. Dean Erekson sent Dean Myers a bottle of Purple Cowboy wine, a TCU polo shirt, coffee mug and a foam finger.

TCU vs SMU 2017 Dean Homer Erekson.jpg

Dean Erekson of the TCU Neeley School of Business, wagers Purple Cowboy wine and assorted TCU goodies in Battle of the Iron Skillet wager. Photo credit: TCU

thumbnail_image3.jpg

SMU's Matt Myers, dean of the Cox School of Business, and Lynda Oliver, assistant dean of marketing and communications, wager SMU Cox apparel. Photo credit: SMU

Depending on the outcome of the game, the dean on the losing side of this rivalry must wear the rival’s apparel and toast the winning team with the wine provided.

Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Tune in on ESPNU to keep up with the rivalry.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
# #

Related Posts

Tell us what you think.