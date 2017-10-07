Women’s soccer falls short against USF

A furious second-half comeback fell short for the women’s soccer team in a 3-2 loss to South Florida Thursday night at Westcott Field.

The Mustangs fell behind early, surrendering three goals in the first 57 minutes to fall behind 3-0. In the 66th minute, freshman forward Hannah Aldred found the net from 18-yards out to cut the deficit to just two goals. It was her third goal of the season. She was assisted by junior defender Haley Thompson and sophomore forward Haley Bishop.

Sophomore defender Katharine Herron scored her first goal of the season in the 86th minute off of assists by senior midfielder Claire Oates and sophomore forward Allie Thornton. But the Mustangs couldn’t muster up one last goal, and fell to the Bulls.

The loss dropped the team to 5-4-3 on the season and 0-2-1 in AAC play. SMU returns to the pitch Sunday night to face No. 10 Central Florida at home. The match will start at 1 p.m.