Women’s soccer splits weekend homestand

The SMU women’s soccer team lost to Baylor, 4-1 Sunday night at Westcott Field in their penultimate game of non-conference play to drop to 4-2-2 on the year. The loss came two nights after the Mustangs defeated rival TCU 1-0 on Thursday night.

Junior forward Vanessa Valdez scored the lone goal against Baylor in the eighth minute. It was her team-leading fifth goal of the season. She also scored the deciding goal against TCU in the 27th minute off of an assist by junior defender Haley Thompson. It was Thompson’s fourth assist of the season, also a team high.

Junior goalkeeper Catie Brown recorded her third shutout of the year against TCU. Through eight games, she owns a 75.8 save-percentage and has allowed just 0.94 goals per game.

The win against TCU marked a milestone for the Mustangs. It was the women’s soccer program’s 400th win.

The Mustangs have played solid soccer in their non-conference slate. The team tied no. 16 Oklahoma 0-0 on Aug. 20 and defeated no. 17 Arkansas in the season opener. The impressive showing earned SMU a spot in the top 25 before the game against Indiana, but the Mustangs lost 1-0 to the Hoosiers on a goal in the 80th minute, and dropped out of the rankings.

The team travels to Tennessee to face the Memphis Tigers on Thursday in the American Athletic Conference opener for both schools. It closes out the weekend at Tulsa on Sunday.