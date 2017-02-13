A foolproof Valentine’s Day gift guide for the ones you love

Not all gifting is equal.

While Christmas gift giving can be stressful, it is far different from that of Valentine’s Day. If you give a dud gift at Christmas, chances are that person will forgive you — think of that one aunt that gives you an itchy, ugly sweater every year but whom you still love anyway. However, if you give a less than amazing gift to someone for Valentine’s Day you can consider yourself single the minute that look of despair appears on your significant other’s face as they open the box.

The stakes are especially high during this holiday and gifting mishaps simply will not do. So whether you are shopping for your sister, best friend, or significant other here is a gift guide that will take a little bit of stress out of your Day of Love — and hopefully keep you out of the dog house for another year.

Jewelry

No explanation needed here. You can go the traditional route, like giving this delicate Sydney Evan’s ‘Love’ necklace, or opt for a hot, trending piece like these beaded Oscar de la Renta earrings. For your best Soul Cycle buddy or Pure Barre partner, an Apple Watch is the perfect gift to keep up with her.

Home goods

They say “home is where the heart is,” so give the gift that will add a little love to her living space. This ‘Je t’aime’ pillow is perfect for cat naps, or this delicate heart dish can double as a coffee coaster and a jewelry dish. Keep a savory bottle of pinot nior cozy with this wine bag on a romantic getaway or fill up this ‘Love Potion’ flask for a night of dirty dancing. Stationary is always a necessity, so remind her how fashionable she really is with this Kate Spade agenda or help her organize her busy lifestyle with this pink notebook.

Beauty

Even though you think she is already the most beautiful girl in the world, beauty items are always welcome gifts. These Clinique lipsticks come in every color under the sun and are both a lip color and primer, making her lip extra moisturized and extra kissable. For the girl that loves ice cream with all her heart, this Clinique Body Gelato will keep her smelling delicious all day long.

Arm candy

Give her a gift that she will ‘have and to hold as long as you both shall live.’ This Valentino Rockstud purse is a wardrobe staple and in the bold red color is more irresistible than ever. If words of affirmation are more her love language, this glittery cosmetics bag will be a constant reminder of how beautiful you think she really is. For the girl who already has more bags than she can handle, this Prada heart keychain is the perfect way for her to wear your heart on her sleeve… I mean shoulder.

Real candy

And finally, if you still are stumped looking for a foolproof gift, candy is always received with open arms. Skip the old-fashioned box of chocolates; instead, choose a box (or five) from Sugarfina’s collection of phenomenal gummies and candies.

Buying information: Clinique Happy Gelato Cream for Body $35 – Clinique ‘Pop Lip’ color & primer $18 each – Sugarfina Sugar Lips candy $48 for 6 – Levtek Whisk Me Away Wine bag $10 – Rough Draft large pink notebook $16 – Kate Spade 2017 12-month agenda $27 – Valentino Rockstud small zip-top camera bag $1,395 – Oscar de la Renta long-beaded tassel clip-on earrings $395 – Sydney Evan large 14k yellow gold and diamond Love necklace $1,610 – Betty Large cosmetics gold glitter bag $60 – Kate Spade ‘Posy Court’ heart dish $20 – Apple Watch 38mm rose gold $270 – Surya Je T’aime throw pillow $36 – Prada saffiano leather heart keychain $310 – Ban.do Love Potion flask $25